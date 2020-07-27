Kriti Sanon Movie Quiz: Find Out If You Are Parvati Bai, Bitti Mishra Or Rashmi Trivedi

Kriti Sanon has come a long way in Bollywood, from making her grand debut with movie Heropanti in 2014 to becoming a household name with movies like Bareily Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Raabta and Housefull 4 among others. The actor developed a firm foot in Bollywood with not only her acting skills but also with her chic and elegant fashion choices. Kriti Sanon is celebrating her birthday today, July 27. Take this Kriti Sanon movie quiz to know which of her movie characters are you.

Kriti Sanon movie quiz

1. What kind of mindset do you have regarding relationships?

I am an old-school

I like modern aspects of relationships

I like modernised aspects of a relationship

I like experimenting while finding the right bond

2. What would you prefer – getting married early or living independently?

I would like to marry early

I would live independently and find the right man for me

I would like to concentrate on my career

I want the right man who understands me until then living independently

3. How do you react in difficult situations?

I stay calm and find an alternative

I get panic easily

I am patient and go with the flow

I get stubborn but don’t lose my calm

4. What kind of behaviour do you have?

I am selectively social

I am an extrovert

I am an introvert

I am very open and frank to people

5. How people judge your behaviour?

She is a calm lady but also dangerous if provoked

She is bubbly and cheerful

She has her own ways to treat people

She is smart and intelligent

6. What kind of partner are you?

Always Loyal

Still figuring it out

Trying to be loyal

Loyal but still figuring out a way to be together

7. Did you change because of the love of your partner?

No, not really

Yes, a lot

Maybe

Yes, everything is completely changed about me

8. What kind of clothes do you love to wear?

Ethnic

Something casual but chic

I am a denim girl

Ethnic and western both works

9. What is your deepest desire?

Saving your family from whatever comes in your way

To meet the love of your life fighting all obstacles

To find the love of your life you always wanted

To convince your parents to be with the man you love

10. What is your favourite hobby?

Swordsmanship

Reading books

Baking and cooking

Content creation

If you picked the first option most of the times then you are Parvati Bai from Panipat. If you picked the second option most of the times then you are Saiba from Raabta. If you picked the third option most of the times then you are Bitti Mishra from Bareily Ki Barfi and if the fourth option was your go-to pick, then you are Rashmi Trivedi from Luka Chuppi.

