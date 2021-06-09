Kriti Sanon Pens Heartfelt Note For Sushant Singh Rajput As 'Raabta' Completes 4 Years

Indian actress, Kriti Sanon's film Raabta recently clocked in 4 years. On the occasion of the film completing 4 years, the actress shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram handle featuring her co-star, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The video shows the two of them thoroughly enjoying themselves on the sets of Raabta, on and off-screen.

Kriti Sanon's post comes days before late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, which is on June 14. The actor passed away last year, by suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai at the young age of 34. Rajput's suicide and subsequent death has been covered extensively by the media, with many conspirators speculating various reasons behind the suicide, and some even claiming murder.

4 years of Raabta - Kriti Sanon's heartfelt message

On the occasion of the film completing 4 years, the actress wrote a long and loving caption for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta played a romantic role opposite Sanon. The film was a romantic action film, based on the concept of reincarnated star-crossed lovers.

Kriti shared her post with a short shayari which read, "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye...". She then went on to talk about Rajput and others involved in the making of the film. She wrote, "I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be".

Kriti also wrote about how even though there might be different films that actors move on to, the memories on sets are precious. She wrote, "Films come and go..But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us..Some more than others".

She then went on to talk about how Raabta was one of her best experiences and is very close to her heart. She also mourned actor Sushant Singh Rajput, mentioning how she didn't know that her first film with him would be her last. She wrote, "Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last".

Image - Still from Raabta

