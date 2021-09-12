Kriti Sanon Picks 'Rajma Chawal' As Comfort Food, Reveals Her Current Obsession; WATCH

Establishing as one of the most sought-after actors in Bollywood, Kriti Sanon has charmed her way into the hearts of netizens with her on and off-screen charming persona. Last seen in the drama film Mimi, the actor is an avid social media user who constantly shares glimpses from her personal and professional life with her fans. Her latest Instagram post is revealing the actor's hobbies and preferences as she conducted a fun Q&A session with her fans. Watch the video here.

'Kritically Yours'

Taking to her Instagram, Sanon shared a glimpse into her daily dose of enjoyment in the form of food and adventure. She conducted a brief Q&A session on Instagram. From choosing her ultimate comfort food to revealing her current obsession, the actor shared all sorts of personal details on her leisure time activities. She shared the video by titling the session as 'Kritically Yours' and added a heart emoji.

In the video, Sanon was seen surrounded by her hair and makeup team in her vanity van while answering exciting questions. While eating her food, the actor was asked to reveal her comfort food which she promptly answered by saying, ''Parantha with butter or Rajma Chawal''. She was later asked to choose between Beaches or Mountain to which she replied 'Beaches' and revealed she prefers 'Late night drives' over 'Early morning walks'. Revealing her current obsession, Sanon said, ''I am obsessed with skincare. My family is fed up of me ordering things. I am a hoarder.''

More on Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Fresh off the success of her latest OTT venture Mimi, the actor is now treating her fans with her elegant traditional looks on her Instagram. The actor also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her sister actor Nupur Sanon while being far away from each other. Celebrating the occasion via video call, she wrote, ''Not in the same city today, but that’s ok! 💖 Happy Facetime Rakhi. Side by Side or Miles Apart, You and I will always be connected by heart !! 🤝👭🏻 @kritisanon Happy FaceTime Rakhi Kritsu…cause there’s no way we’ll miss it! 💕 PS : Don’t miss out our PARAM ROOPVAAN at the end''

On the work front, the actor has several movies lined up in her kitty. She will be next seen in Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Adipurush.

IMAGE- KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM