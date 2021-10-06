Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao Announce Release Date Of 'Hum Do Hamare Do' With Teaser

Actor Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon who recently teased fans with their looks from the upcoming film Hum Do Hamare Do recently announced the release date. The Dinesh Vijan directorial is set to premiere digitally on October 29. Apart from sharing the exciting news, Kriti Sanon took to Instagram and shared the teaser of the film that gave a glimpse into the quirky storyline.

The short teaser gives a sneak peek of the entire star cast including Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, Prachee Shah Paandya, and more. The teaser begins with a voice-over by the Hungama actor who gives a recap of all the films under the Maddock banner including Bala, Stree, Luka Chhupi, Mimi and now returning with another quirky comedy-drama Hum Do Hamare Do.

Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao release teaser of their next Hum Do Hamara Do

The teaser shows how Kriti Sanon asks Rajkummar to get her parents to talk about their marriage. Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah seem to be essaying the role of Rajkummar’s parents in the film. Kriti shared the teaser and wrote, “Yeh Diwali...Familywaali! Presenting the teaser of #HumDoHamareDo Streaming soon on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex.”

The film will release digitally on Dosney+ Hotstar on October 29. Fans of the actors were quick to comment below the teaser while sharing their excitement on the same. One of the users wrote, “So excited,” while another wrote, “Can’t wait.” A third follower of the actor commented, “the movie looks nice and promising.”

Earlier, Kriti and Rajkummar piqued the curiosity of the fans by sharing a poster of the film along with their first looks. In the poster, Kriti is dressed in a dungaree with a sweater while giving a confused expression. On the other hand, Rajkummar looks cool in a yellow sweatshirt, looking in an angry mood. “#HeroKyaKarega @rajkummar_rao,” she wrote then. This will be the second time that Kriti and Rajkummar will be collaborating on a project. The two last featured together in the 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead and had garnered positive feedback from fans and critics alike.

Image: Instagram/@KritiSanon