Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Hum Do Humare Do' To Opt For OTT Release?

With the Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer, ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ being a much-awaited film, recent reports have an exciting update about the upcoming film.

Actor Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer, Hum Do Humare Do is a much-awaited film among fans, recent reports have an exciting update about the upcoming film. Apart from Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, the film will also see Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah take on pivotal roles. With the increasing COVID cases in the country and the restrictions owing to the pandemic, several films that were initially staled to get a theatrical release have now opted for the ott route. Let's find out what this means for Hum Do Humare Do.

Rajkummar Rao & Kriti Sanon starrer Hum Do Humare Do to get OTT release?

Peepingmoon.com recently reported that producer, Dinesh Vijan has chosen the OTT route for Hum Do Humare Do. The reports have also specified that the film will be released on Disney+Hotstar, however, the team behind the film has not made any such announcement on the matter yet. The reports mentioned that reasons cited for the OTT release of the film were that recent films that got theatrical releases like Bell Bottom, Chehre, and Thalaivii were not able to recover their costs. 

Kriti Sanon marked her debut in the film industry with her role in Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff in 2014. Since then, the actor has been part of a plethora of top-notch films including Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Dilwale, Housefull 4 and many more. She was recently seen in Laxman Utekar's Mimi, in which she took on the role of a surrogate mother. The film revolved around the surrogate mother, who had to raise the child herself after the parents refused to take the child. The actor also garnered heaps of love for her song from Mimi, Param Sundari.

The song recently crossed the 100 Million mark in terms of views on YouTube and the actor thanked her fans for the love they have been showering on her. The song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and was an AR Rahman composition. The actor wrote on Instagram, "100MILLION love for our Param Sundari 💃🏻 💯 Big Big Big thank you! 🥰♥️ Loving all the videos and edits!"

