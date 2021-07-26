Kriti Sanon Reveals Her 'one Sided' Conversations With Ranveer Singh In A 'Mimi' Scene

Kriti Sanon has started the count down for the release of her upcoming movie Mimi. The actor took to her Instagram and shared a scene from her upcoming movie Mimi. In the scene, Kriti's character was seen talking to Ranveer Singh's poster.

Kriti Sanon's one-sided conversation with Ranveer Singh

Kriti Sano took to her Instagram and shared a scene from her movie Mimi ahead of its release. In the scene, the actor could be seen having a one-sided conversation with actor Ranveer Singh's poster. As she shared the video Kriti wrote, "#Mimi and her one-sided conversations with Ranveer! 4 Days to Go!!."

More about Mimi

Mimi is a comedy-drama film directed by Laxman Utekar. The film's story is based on the 2011 Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy. Kriti Sanon will play the role of a surrogate mother who is left to fend for herself after the couple decided to drop the baby. The movie will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to premiere on Netflix and Jio Cinema on July 30, 2021.

Kriti Sanon wraps up the shoot for Bhediya

Kriti Sanon will soon be seen in the horror-comedy movie Bhediya alongside Varun Dhawan. Bhediya has been shot in the picturesque location of Arunachal Pradesh. Kriti took to her Instagram and shared a motion poster of the movie and announced that she had wrapped up the shoot. While sharing the poster Kriti wrote "It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! Releasing in theatres on 14th April 2022. My First Horror Comedy! Been such a fun journey!!! @amarkaushik thank you for giving me such a memorable character, your energy made it all happen!! As you say.. Khelte hain!! @varundvn Thank you for being a great co-actor and for being the crazy entertainer YOU as always."

Meanwhile, The actor will next be seen in the action-comedy film Bachchan Pandey. The movie will also feature Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. Sanon will also be seen portraying the role of goddess Sita in the upcoming mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana Adipurush. The movie will star Prabhas as Adipurus (Ram) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana).

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.