Kriti Sanon Shares Her 'chubbiest' Look From 'Mimi', Says 'couldn’t Recognise Myself'

Kriti Sanon, who was last seen in the film Housefull 4, is all set to star opposite Pankaj Tripathi in her upcoming film, Mimi. Kriti Sanon would lead in this woman-centric drama film. The plot of the film revolves around a feisty woman who opts to become a surrogate for money. The film has demanded Sanon put on 15 kilos of weight for her role. While the release date of the film has come around the corner, Kriti Sanon shared a post on her Instagram account where she looks extremely chubby.

Kriti Sanon's chubby look

Kriti Sanon recently took to her Instagram handle to share her chubbiest look from the upcoming film Mimi. The Raabta actor was seen wearing a yellow coloured suit while the dupatta rested on her head. She fashioned it with some jewellery while smiling at the camera. In the caption, she mentioned the scene of the movie she was shooting for and wrote, "This was my chubbiest day of Mimi! And it coincidentally happened to be the गोद भराई scene! 💛💛 couldn’t recognise myself! 🙈

#ChubbySanon #Mimi".

Several B-town celebrities reacted to Sanon's photo. While actor Bhumi Pednekar called her 'cute,' Esha Deol wrote, "Looking gorgeous".

Mimi's trailer

Kriti Sanon and the makers of Mimi released the trailer of the movie on July 13, 2021. The trailer saw how Mimi, a fearless and feisty girl, chooses to earn money by becoming a surrogate for a foreign couple. Things take a dramatic turn when the foreign couple refuses to accept the child and asks Mimi to abort it. However, she decides to keep the baby.

In the caption, Kriti Sanon wrote, "#MimiTrailer | Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi | Dinesh Vijan | Laxman Utekar #Mimi expected everything, except for this unexpected journey! 😉 Here is My Mimi for you! 💖💖🤰🏻 Watch the glimpse of her unexpected story with your family. #MimiTrailer out now. Link in bio. Releasing on 30th July on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in. #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting".

Kriti Sanon also has several other projects in her pipeline. She would be seen in the upcoming film Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also star in the films Bachchan Pandey and Adipurush.

