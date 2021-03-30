Kriti Sanon Shares Her Tuesday Morning Craving Wearing Chocolate Coloured Dress

Kriti Sanon took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her morning selfie. She cheekily reveals that she woke up craving chocolate, as she is seen in a velvet chocolate dress, wearing a black and white patterned bralette. She evocatively displays her hair and accentuating her lips with nude pink lipstick. She mentioned in her caption, "Just.. woke up craving [chocolate emoji] Morning everyone" followed by sun, butterfly and flower emojis. Check out Sanon's pictures here and see what her followers reacted to her morning photoshoot here.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan celebrate Holi 2021 with Bhediya team

Kriti Sanon will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in the upcoming Amar Kaushik horror-comedy film Bhediya. Recently, the actors were seen celebrating Holi in pictures and videos being widely shared online. The actors were filming scenes at Hapoli area of Arunachal Pradesh, where they also celebrated the festival of colours on Monday. In one video, Varun, Kriti, director Amar Kaushik and Bhediya's crew were seen circling around the blazing pyre during the Holika Dahan ritual. In another video shared online, they are seen dancing to popular Bollywood songs, including Shaitan Ka Saala from Housefull 4 and Hookah Bar from Khiladi 786. Take a look.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming films updates

Kriti Sanon is currently filming for Amar Kaushik's Bhediya, which had commenced shooting starting March 2021. The upcoming horror comedy film will tie in as a horror franchise that began with Stree and now the Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi. Sanon has currently completed filming her upcoming drama Mimi, which is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film is loosely based on the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011) and stars Kriti Sanon as a surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in supporting roles.

She will also be seen in the upcoming historical epic Adipurush, which is based on the Ramayana. She will play Sita alongside south actor Prabhas' Lord Ram, while Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh also star as Raavan and Lakshman, respectively. The film is touted to be the most expensive Indian film ever made at a budget of Rs 500 crore. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior) and will be released in theatres on August 11, 2022. Kriti Sanon also stars in the upcoming action-comedy Bachchan Pandey from director Farhad Samji for release on January 26, 2022. The actor has also been signed on for Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath: Part One.

Promo Image Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

