Kriti Sanon Travels In Economy Class, Plays With Baby In Flight | WATCH

Kriti Sanon recently flew to Indore in economy class. A video of her in the airplane is doing the rounds on social media. The video was captured by a fellow passenger.

On the flight, she maintained a low profile. She wore a white ruffle dress teamed with a pink shawl. The actress sported a black mask. The Mimi star is seen carrying a coffee flask and her phone. Take a look at the video here:

In another viral video, Kriti can be seen sitting on a window seat. She is seen playing with a kid who sat in her front seat. She held her hands in a playful manner and can be seen blowing flying kisses.

This gesture of the actress was loved by the fans. While one fan wrote, "Wow, she is so down to earth. She treats everyone equally." Another one penned, "It's hard to find people like Kriti now. She makes sure to stick to her roots.". While one user commented, "How adorably she is playing with a child. She is the sweetest person ever, another one wrote, "She looks so cute. Firstly, she travels in economy class. Secondly, she is so down to earth as she plays with a kid so joyfully." Take a look at the video below:

Kriti Sanon's professional life

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Kartik Aaryan-starrer Shehzada. She is all set to appear in Prabhas-starrer Adipurush. The film is directed by Om Raut and will hit theatres on June 16. She will also be seen in the sequel of Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya. The movie will be released in 2025. Apart from them, she is working with Shahid Kapoor on an untitled project. The film has completed its production and will be released in October this year.