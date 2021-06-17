KRK Claps Back At Mika Singh With His Diss Track After Claims Of Being Banned From India

Actor-turned-critic Kamaal R. Khan added fuel to the feud with singer-rapper Mika Singh over property cases and claims. After releasing a lengthy video on Instagram of KRK clapping back at the singer while addressing all the allegations and accusations put on him by the singer, he is all set to release his own diss track. Check out KRK's song about Mika Singh and fans' reaction to it.

KRK clapped back at Mika Singh's new song

KRK took to his Twitter to announce the release of his new song which will be a lesson for the Punjabi singer. This tweet came after Mika Singh reposted a tweet claiming KRK was banned from entering the country and hence Bollywood fraternity should rejoice. Titling his song as 'Suwar' (Pig), he dedicated the song to Mika Singh. KRK wrote, 'Song #Suwar is coming soon! And we dedicate this song to @mikasingh! Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni'.

Song #Suwar is coming soon! And we dedicate this song to @mikasingh! Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni. — KRKBOXOFFICE (@KRKBoxOffice) June 16, 2021

Netizens' reaction to KRK's tweet

Fans have been divided into sides after KRK and Mika Singh's internet feud turned intense. However, Kamaal R. Khan's tweet got an overwhelmingly supportive response from his followers who gave him a green light to release the diss track. One netizen commented that he wanted to contribute to KRK's song's lyrics while several fans found entertainment in the artists' back and forth snides on social media. Many fans commented about how 'eagerly' they were waiting for the song.

We are eagerly waiting — C D SWAIN (@cdswain) June 17, 2021

Aap singing krne wale ho😂😂😂..bhai maaro mujhe maaro😂😂 — Mujeeb (@Mujeeb11703919) June 16, 2021

Aaj kal tweeter pe Comedy Knight's With Krk Chal Raha hai — Tushar Sawant🇮🇳 (@TusharS00941525) June 16, 2021

Can u provide me your mail I want to send you some lyrics which can be used in this song. You definitely like it — Sachin kumar (@Sachinkuamr112) June 16, 2021

About KRK and Mika Singh's feud

The growing feud started after Punjabi singer Mika Singh spoke in favour of Salman Khan after putting a defamation case on KRK for his reviews on Radhe. Soon, Mika accused KRK of running away from the country after falsely selling his properties and filed several property claim cases against him. KRK was quick to respond as he released a lengthy video taking a dig at Mika's problematic past and addressing the allegations put on him.

In the video, he also revealed never-heard-before details about their tense relationship when Mika was a growing artist in the industry. He also revealed that Mika Singh once begged him to organize a concert in Dubai. The video comprised of KRK calling Mika Singh 'Suwar' and 'dog'. KRK's diss track comes after Mika Singh uploaded a diss track calling him a 'dog'.

IMAGE- MIKA SINGH & KRK'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.