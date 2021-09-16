Krushna Abhishek Hopes To Reconcile With Govinda & Sunita Ahuja, Seeks Forgiveness

Comedian Krushna Abhishek opened up about the ongoing tiff with his uncle, veteran actor Govinda. The duo and their respective family has been involved in a hostile back and forth after Abhishek's wife Kashmera Shah's controversial comments. The row intensified after Abhishek refused to perform in the latest The Kapil Sharma Show episode featuring Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. In the latest development, Abhishek finally came out with his response and asked to settle the dispute by offering an apology.

Krushna Abhishek seeks forgiveness from Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

In an interview with SpotboyE, the 38-year-old revealed that he was upset but also realised that they were hurt. He also believed that his uncle and aunt loved him the most as he said, ''you can only get hurt by someone who loves you''. He stated that he loves his 'Mama and Mami', and asked for their forgiveness. He revealed that the couple was adamant about not accepting his apologies as he has already tried to apologise several times. Abhishek further added that both the parties have publicly shown willingness to resolve the matter but they still remain 'at loggerheads'. He further revealed that Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's hostility disturbs him as they are like his parents.

Earlier, the actor wished to resolve the family dispute during the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He told ANI,

''Mama mami....Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai ..bhale internal issues hote hai..woh bhi solve hojaye bas yehi pray karta hu'' (I pray Ganpati ji to solve the internal issues between our families. Despite issues, there's love between us).''

More on Krushna Abhishek and Govinda row

Abhishek had a falling out with his uncle after his wife Kashmera commented about 'people who dance for money'. Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja slammed the actor for directing the comment at the veteran actor which ensued a public quarrel between the families. Recently, Abhishek's refusal to perform in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda his wife Sunita and their daughter Tina as guests added fuel to the fire.

Image: @Instagram/Krushnaabhishek/sunitaahuja