Krushna Abhishek To Begin Shooting Kashmera Shah's Directorial 'Shriman Aishwarya Rai'

Bollywood actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek is currently gearing up to start shooting for his upcoming film titled Shriman Aishwarya Rai. The film will be helmed by his wife and actor Kashmera Shah. Krushna took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a reel video to update his fans and followers on his new project. In the video, Krushna and his The Kapil Sharma Show co-actor Kiku Sharma can be seen walking.

Krushna Abhishek to begin filming Kashmera Shah's 'Shriman Aishwarya Rai'

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Krushna Abhishek dropped a reel video. In the video, Krushna and Kiku can be seen walking in style at an airport. Sharing the reel video, Krushna wrote, "Good morning everyone... nikal pade hum ghar see @kikusharda to shoot our upcoming film 'shriman Aishwarya rai' ... so excited to shoot this film looking forward to work with @kashmera1 our director of the film."

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of his fans and followers rushed to express their excitement. Archana Puran Singh commented, "WOW. All the best @krushna30 and @kikusharda @kashmera1 Good luck and happy shooting!" Delnaaz Irani wrote, "Chalo we are waiting." A fan commented, "All the best! Your film will be a super hit u guys are soooo talented." Another one added, "Two comedians when move." A netizen chipped in, "Super bhai all the best." Another one wrote, "Two main pillars of the comedy world of India."

Krushna Abhishek is currently seen in the popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. He has also appeared in numerous Hindi and Bhojpuri films. The list of popular Krushna Abhishek films includes Yeh Kaisi Mohabbat Hai, Poojiha Charan Maai Baap Ke, Kahan Jaiba Najaria Churai Ke, Jahan Jaaeyega Hamen Paaeyega, Aur Pappu Paas Ho Gaya, Ayi Ayi Yaa Karoon Main Kya, Bol Bachchan, Entertainment, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Time Nahi Hai, Marne Bhi Do Yaaron among others. He was last seen in 2020's O Pushpa I Hate Tears as Shyam. Krushna also featured in several TV shows such as Comedy Ka Daily Soap, Mad in India, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Comedy Nights Bachao, OMG! Yeh Mera India, The Drama Company, and others.

IMAGE: KRUSHNA ABHISHEK'S INSTAGRAM