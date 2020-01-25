Kubbra Sait Reveals That Saif Ali Khan Recommended Her For THIS Role

Kubbra Sait will soon be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan in Jawaani Jaaneman. The film is a coming-of-age family drama directed by Nitin Kakkar. It is set to hit the silver screens on January 31, 2020. While Saif will be seen playing a 40-year old father, Kubbra Sait will be seen essaying the role of his friend. The film also stars Tabu and will also mark the debut of Alaya Furniturewala. In an interview with a leading portal, the star opened up about her role and also shared what it is like to work with Saif Ali Khan.

Was Kubbra Sait recommended by Saif Ali Khan for her role in Jawaani Jaanemann?

She revealed that she had never met Saif until she went on the set. She added that she got to know much later that he was the one who recommended her for the role. She confessed that this added more pressure to her but she thinks she works well under pressure and is awaiting to see what she has done with the role.

Talking about Saif Ali Khan as a human and co-star, she said that he has been in the industry for a long time and keeps reinventing himself over and over again. She revealed that it is really fun to work with him because he never holds back his compliments. She also added that what she likes the most about him is that he is always front-foot and kind to people.

Talking about her character from the film, she revealed that she is young and is a secret-keeper for Saif's character. She also added that there is beautiful energy being shared between the two. She said that for her, it was just elevated to play a character where there is this lovely attraction and distance, self-reservation and fun, about accepting somebody's flaws for who they are and just accepting it and knowing that they are your friend. She further said that she calls herself the 'Champion of Love'.

