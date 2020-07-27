'Sacred Games' fame Kubbra Sait To Come Out With Memoir In 2021; Read Details

Actor Kubbra Sait will come out with her memoir next year, talking about the challenges she's had to face and how she has overcome them.

From battling crippling social anxiety as a child to being bullied and teased about her appearance as an adult, Kubbra burst onto the screen with a tough-as-nails performance in Sacred Games and she hasn't looked back since, publishers HarperCollins India said. In her memoir, she shares stories from her life to show that the road to success is never easy and also offers inspirational advice to others.

Kubbra says this project is the "best thing to happen to me during the lockdown"."From an insecure childhood to reclaiming her confidence and going on to achieve her professional dreams, Kubbra has an amazing transformational story. Her writing, a combination of sassiness and vulnerability, will strike a chord with anyone navigating life's challenges," says Sonal Nerurkar, senior commissioning editor at HarperCollins India.

According to Jayapriya Vasudevan, partner, Jacaranda Literary Agency, "This 'accidental writer' writes faster than I can think! So much to look forward to with this book and this writer." Kubbra's portrayal of the transgender Kuckoo on the Netflix marquee show Sacred Games fetched her ITA Award for Best Actress (negative role). She has also acted in films like "Sultan", "Ready" and "Gully Boy".

Recently, Kubbra Sait shared a post on social media with several screenshots of abhorrent comments that were bombarded on the Internet against the Sacred Games actor for not being able to create a mark in the industry till now and even called her "desperate to make a career."

The actress took a jibe at the hateful comments on Twitter and tried to remain calm while hitting back. Reading through all those loathsome comments, the actress wrote that these kinds of comments and posts did not really shake her up. This does not mean she is immune to such kind of hateful comments, but yes she calls herself a nobody.” She continued and wrote that she is trying her best to do her best and stay afloat. At last, she concluded the post and wrote that one should always try to make a life that inspires others rather than making it unbearable for the others around.

