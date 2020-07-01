Kubbra Sait Wishes 'wild Child' Danish Sait On His Birthday, Says 'I Lucked Out'

Kubbra Sait recently took to Instagram to wish her brother on his birthday. The actor, who is known for her work in Ready and Sacred Games, wrote a long and heartfelt note for her brother. She even shared a series of old photographs featuring her and brother Danish Sait. Fans adored the two and even sent birthday wishes to Danish from their end.

Kubbra Sait wishes brother Danish Sait on his 32nd birthday

Taking to social media, Kubbra Sait wrote about the relationship she and Danish have had over the years growing up. Kubbra Sait wrote that Danish has endured more with her than any sibling could possibly do. She then went on to call him the “good one” and wrote that she lucked out with having him as a brother. Kubbra then spoke about times when they used to quarrel and jovially made some comments regarding the same. She wrote that despite all the quarrels and arguments, she was always driven closer to him.

Further on, Kubbra Sait went on to wish Danish Sait and even called him a ''wild child''. She even highlighted the fact that this year he will be celebrating a unique type of birthday. Kubbra even mentioned that this year he will be finally able to cut his cake and eat it all by himself. She then went on to share some blessings with him and wished him good luck for all his future endeavours. She then wished him once again before closing the long caption. Kubbra Sait also shared a bunch of old photographs from their childhood in which she can be seen holding a young Danish Sait in her arms. There were several pictures of Danish and Kubbra having a good time with each other in some rather candid and joyful moments that the duo shared. The photo series also showcased how Danish and Kubbra Sait grew up through the years with pictures of the two from different years in their life. Fans poured their heart out as they wished Danish and filled the post with positive comments.

