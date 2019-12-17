Kuldeep Sengar Convicted In Unnao Case: Raveena Tandon, Swara Bhasker, Others React

The conviction of ex-Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case of 2017 on Monday got strong reactions from the celebrities in the film industry. While some reacted with delight and termed it as ‘justice served’, many of them expressed their unhappiness at him allegedly being spared the gallows since the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act would not be applied retrospectively in the case.

READ: Unnao Rape & Kidnapping Case: Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar Convicted By Delhi Court

As soon as the news of Sengar’s case started doing the rounds, Raveena Tandon reacted, “Finally #justiceserved #unnao #UnnaoTruth.”

Kahaani fame Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee had a reference to the recent encounter of the accused in Disha’s rape-murder case. He replied, “Encounter, anyone?”

Pritish Nandy tweeted, “Would be happy to see Kuldeep Singh Sengar, former BJP MLA, hanged— now that the court has confirmed his guilt. Death penalty is not something I agree with but this particular rapist deserves the ultimate punishment.”

Would be happy to see Kuldeep Singh Sengar, former BJP MLA, hanged— now that the court has confirmed his guilt. Death penalty is not something I agree with but this particular rapist deserves the ultimate punishment. — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) December 16, 2019

READ: 'Victory Of Justice System': Priyanka Chaturvedi On Sengar's Conviction In Unnao Case

Many of the celebrities also reacted to a news portal’s report that claimed that the CBI was slammed by the court for its investigation into the case. The court expressed its disapproval of the CBI not assigning a female officer and for calling the victim to the CBI office for the recording of her statement. The report also claimed that Sengar may only get life imprisonment, since the POSCO Act was amended in 2019 to include death penalty and may not apply to the 2017 crime.

READ: Arvind Kejriwal On Unnao Verdict: Hope There Won't Be Any More Attempts To Save Sengar

Swara expressed her disappointed at Sengar 'escaping' the 'noose'. She also demanded that that CBI director be sacked.

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada lashed out at BJP, “The fact is the BJP had this man accused of raping a minor through the polls. Despite being repeatedly requested, brought to notice, called out. How are we to trust Political parties will work for safety of women when they platform rapists?”

The Case

Sengar allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl at his house after kidnapping her on June 4, 2017. The case took more turns when the victim’s father was arrested and he died in police custody. Later, the victim was severely injured and two of her aunts died in an accident. The victim breathed her last after she was set ablaze by five men on December 6. Delhi's Tis Hazari Court convicted Sengar on Monday. The sentence to be pronounced in the case has been deferred till December 20.

READ: Chronology Of Events In Unnao Rape Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.