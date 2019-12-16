Arvind Kejriwal On Unnao Verdict: Hope There Won't Be Any More Attempts To Save Sengar

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, December 16, took to Twitter and commended the Unnao verdict for convicting BJP leader and former party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The tweet read, "BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was found guilty on the day of the completion of seven years of the Nirbhaya rape case. Due to the strict monitoring of the Supreme Court, a powerful leader will now have to face the punishment of his actions. I hope there will no longer be any attempts to save Senger."

Sengar has been convicted in the Unnao rape case by a Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday. The court will sentence the convicted MLA on Tuesday.

निर्भया रेप के 7 साल पूरे होने के दिन भाजपा के विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर दोषी पाए गए। सुप्रीम कोर्ट की कड़ी मॉनिटरिंग के कारण एक ताकतवर नेता को अपने किए की सजा भुगतनी पड़ेगी। मुझे उम्मीद है अब सेंगर को बचाने की कोशिश नहीं की जाएगी। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 16, 2019

Case against Sengar

A 17-year-old minor was kidnapped and raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in June 2017. On July 28 this year, the woman who had accused Sengar was severely injured after the car in which she was travelling was hit by a truck. Two of her aunts were killed in the accident and her family had alleged foul play. The woman's father was allegedly framed in an illegal arms case and arrested on April 3, 2018. He died while in judicial custody a few days later, on April 9. During the trial in the rape case which was held in-camera, thirteen prosecution witnesses and nine defence witnesses were examined. The mother and uncle of the rape survivor were the main witnesses in the case.

Read: Unnao rape victim's family agrees for her last rites after assurance from administration

Read: WATCH: BJP MP Parvesh Verma demands immediate hanging of Unnao rapists

A special court was also held at AIIMS hospital here to record the statement of the rape survivor, who was admitted there after she was air-lifted from a hospital in Lucknow following the car crash. The woman and her family have been provided CRPF security as per the apex court's orders. They have now been shifted to a rented accommodation in the national capital with the assistance of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

Read: Delhi court to pronounce verdict in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar on Monday

Read: 'Victory of justice system': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sengar's conviction in Unnao case