Kumar Sanu Senses A 'different Revolution Emerging' In The Aftermath Of Sushant's Demise

Singer Kumar Sanu says while nepotism does exist in the film industry, the fate of an artist is only decided by the audience. In the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, many from film industry, including actors, directors, and singers have opened up about the struggle of surviving in Bollywood and navigating cliques, particularly for outsiders.

In a video uploaded on Facebook on Tuesday, Sanu, 62, said he can sense a "revolution" happening in the aftermath of Rajput's demise on June 14. "Since his demise, I can see a different revolution emerging. Nepotism exists everywhere. It's a little more in our industry. You (the audience) make us who we are. Who will be made and who will be thrown out of the industry is decided by you.

"Filmmakers or the top people (in the industry) cannot decide. It is in your hand, to make us," he said. The singer, who has been in Bollywood for over three decades and has delivered several hit songs, said the best advice for outsiders coming to Mumbai would be to get jobs before joining the industry.

Fact Check: Was Sushant Singh Rajput replaced by Arjun Kapoor in a film due to nepotism?

This way, Sanu said, one would at least be secure enough regarding roof and food. "Get yourself a job once you come to Mumbai and then start your struggle which I also did. With this, you'll at least not have any stress of food or shelter. You will not have to bow down to someone for your needs and you'll be able to express your talent (freely)."

The "Dheere Dheere Se" crooner hoped the coming generation of talent will get work "equally". Sanu further said that Rajput has left a void with his short but powerful career in the film industry. "Sushant was a fabulous actor and a positive person from what I've heard. In such a short span of time, he gave such beautiful films. He had made his own place in the industry..."

"The heart still wishes Sushant had not taken this step... Despite leaving us he still lives on," the singer added.

News of Sushant Singh Rajput's death broke on Sunday morning of June 14, 2020. His body was found in Bandra home by his domestic help. The actor's last rites were performed at the Vile Parle crematorium in the presence of his family. Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Rajkummar Rao, Jacky Bhagnani, Vivek Oberoi, and few others were also in attendance.

Apurva Asrani claims 'woke friends' trying to crush movement for Sushant, tags the 'brave'

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.