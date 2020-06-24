Apurva Asrani Claims 'woke Friends' Trying To Crush Movement For Sushant, Tags The 'brave'

Some of the bitter realities of the film industry have come to the forefront again in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The nepotism debate once again has become a talking point, while favouritism, campism, ‘bullying’ and other such terms being talked about as reasons that might have led to the late actor allegedly been ‘boycotted’ by a section of the film industry. While fans have started the #JusticeforSushantSinghRajput movement online, some celebrities too have been opening up with strong statements.

Apurva Asrani claimed that some of his ‘woke friends’ were trying to crush the movement that Sushant’s death had sparked. He claimed that they were claiming to want ‘dignity’ for Sushant and wanted others to ‘suffer indignity in silence.’

In retaliation, the editor-screenwriter gave a shoutout to those who have ‘bravely spoken up’ since the demise of Sushant. Tagging the names of the stars and screenshots of their comments, the Aligarh artist urged all to not ‘pull them down.’

Here's the post

He tagged Kangana Ranaut, who is at the forefront of the battle highlighting the injustice against Sushant, indicating the blind items written in his name and collusion between journalists and the big names. Sushant's debut film director Abhishek Kapoor, who claimed Sushant was not accepted by the industry and Shekhar Kapur, who had shared that he was aware of his pain and calling out the system, were also tagged in the post.

He also tagged Sonu Nigam, who called out the music mafia, Abhay Deol and Ranvir Shorey, who slammed the various industry practices during award shows.

Raveena Tandon who slammed the ‘mean girl gang' too found a mention in Apurva's post.

Sushant’s Sonchiriya co-star Manoj Bajpayee and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy director Dibakar Banerjee, who recalled the hardwork for ‘outsiders’ and jealousy towards talented names, were praised by Apurva.

He also tagged Abhinav Kashyap who been attacking Salman Khan over being ‘sabotaged’ by the Khan family. Gulshan Devaiah who opened up on losing projects due to nepotism and Sikandar Kher, who called to end the negativity, and Priyanka Bose, were also tagged in the post.

The big names of the industry are currently being targeted by a section of netizens. The comments have been so intense that some have quit Twitter and some have turned off comments on Instagram.

