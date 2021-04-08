Kunal Kapoor Gives A Shout Out To 'The Big Bull'; Abhishek Bachchan Thanks 'Jijaji'

As Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan's latest outing The Big Bull releases on an OTT platform on April 8, his brother-in-law and actor Kunal Kapoor gave a shout out to it on Thursday. Taking to his verified account on the popular micro-blogging site, the latter stated that he can't wait to watch The Big Bull on his screen in the evening. He further gave a token of appreciation to Abhishek Bachchan and praised him. In Hindi, Kapoor wrote "aapka stock bahut Tezi mein hai (Your stock is in motion)". He also extended wishes to the entire team of the film, including director Kookie Gulati.

Kunal Kapoor's shout out for The Big Bull

Interestingly, Jr Ab was quick to register a response to Kunal's shout out. Within a few minutes, he took to the comments section and extended his gratitude to his "Jijaji". The actor also extended a virtual hug as he added a hugging-face emoji in his response.

The Big Bull's release date & other details

Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull will be released on April 8 on Disney+Hoststar at 7.30 PM. Apart from Abhishek, the film also featured Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta, Saurabh Shukla and Sohum Shah in pivotal characters. The film is said to be based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and his involvement in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati.

Soon after the trailer of the film was dropped on the internet, comparisons were made between the film and Pratik Gandhi's web show Scam 1992. However, Abhishek's performance managed to bag praises from his fans. On a related note, ahead of the release of the film, a Twitter user has tagged Abhishek Bachchan and asked the actor to tell one reason to watch The Big Bull after watching Scam 1992. Abhishek, known for his witty answer to netizens, replied "I'm in it".

I’m in it. ðŸ˜‰ðŸ¤£ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 5, 2021

Apart from having a similar plotline, the film also grabbed the attention of the audience as the music album of the film featured a track of popular YouTuber CarryMinati. The YouTuber's track titled Yalgaar, which was originally released in June 2020, talked about rising to fame after years of struggle.