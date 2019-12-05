Kunal Kapoor Posts A Dashing Picture, THIS Actor Comments, "Darling Looking Yummy"

Kunal Kapoor, who made his debut with M F Hussain's "Meenaxi" and shot to fame with "Rang De Basanti," shared a dashing black-and-white picture of himself on Instagram. The first one to comment was Anupam Kher's son Sikander, who wrote: "Darling looking yummy." with kiss emoji. Take a look —

On the professional front

The actor was last seen in "Noblemen" that dealt with the issue of bullying in schools. Kunal told PTI that films that educate and entertain the audience are the best. The actor plays the role of a drama teacher in "Noblemen", an adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Merchant of Venice". The film, directed by debutant filmmaker Vandana Kataria.

Kunal believes there is a shift in the kind of roles that the actors are being offered in the industry now. The 41-year-old actor said he has written some stories and hopes to direct soon. "The first time I had the chance to co-develop a script was in 'Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurrana' (2012). I have finalised a script, which I intend to produce. It is a family-comedy drama based in Punjab. I am also working on a real story. It is an inspiring tale of an unlikely hero. But I can't talk about it right now. As an actor, I am on the verge of finishing another film called 'Koi Jaane Na', it is for T-Series, it will release later this year."

One of the stories, that Kunal has written will soon find it's way to the big screen. "I have put this story down on paper and I have someone who is willing to produce it. In the next couple of months, I will get into direction. It is a short film that I have written and it is going to be in an unusual space," he said.

