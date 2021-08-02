Kunal Kapoor To Turn Producer With Biopic On Indian Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan

Actor Kunal Kapoor will be stepping into the Producer's shoes as he is all set to produce a new film. Taking to his Instagram he announced that he will be producing a movie based on the life of India's six-time Olympian winner Shiva Keshavan. Making the announcement on Instagram, Kunal Kapoor wrote that he was extremely happy to start his journey as a producer with Shiva Keshavan's story.

Kunal Kapoor took to his Instagram and made the big announcement. The movie will be based on Shiva Keshavan who is a six-time Olympian and the first Indian representative to compete in luge at the Winter Olympic Games. Making the announcement he wrote, "Very happy to start my journey as a producer with the story of six-time winter Olympian, the amazing @100thofasec A story that I’ve lived with and been inspired by for many years. A story that is not only about resilience and the path less taken, but also about the spirit of India. Our ability to reach for the impossible with limited resources.#the fastest Indian."

Keshavan is the reigning Asian Champion. The athlete set a new Asian speed record at 134.3 km/h (83.5 mph) after beating the previous record of 131.9 km/h (82.0 mph) and won a gold medal in the 2011 Asian Luge Cup at Nagano in Japan. In 2012, he set a new Asian track record at 49.590 seconds.

Friends and fans reacted to Kapoor's announcement and left their comments. Actor Amit Sadh dropped a comment and wrote, "Congratulations Kunnu !! May the force be with you - much love." Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan also reacted to the announcement and congratulated Kapoor. Meanwhile, fans of the actor filled the comment section with congratulatory messages.

The Empire is an upcoming historical fiction television series created by Nikhil Advani. The series is based on the novel Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford. The series features Kunal Kapoor as Mughal emperor Babur alongside Drashti Dham. Shabana Azmi and Dino Morea The series focuses on the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire through generations from Babur to Aurangzeb. The story starts in Farghana where a young prince Babur is the heir to the king. Ousted at a young age, he begins his campaign for the conquest of North India. The series features Kunal Kapoor as Mughal emperor Babur alongside Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea.

