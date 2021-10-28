Kunal Kemmu Kicks Off Shooting Season 3 Of Crime Thriller 'Abhay' Helmed By Ken Ghosh

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu on Thursday took to his official Instagram handle and informed his fans and followers that he started shooting for the third season of his highly-anticipated crime thriller drama titled Abhay. The actor shared the announcement poster of the show. Helmed by Ken Ghosh, the show features Kemmu in the titular role of an investigative officer.

Kunal Kemmu begins shooting for Abhay 3

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Kunal Kemmu dropped a snap featuring a clapperboard and a shiny metallic gun. Sharing the same, he wrote, "And it begins... Again! Abhay 3 @zee5premium @kenghosh19 @zeestudiosofficial #shootbegins." As soon as the announcement was made, many fans and followers expressed excitement for the upcoming series. Several of them dropped red hearts, heart-eyed faces and fire emoticons in the comments section of Kemmu's latest post.

Director Ken Ghosh also dropped another poster of the series featuring Kemmu who can be seen posing with a gun while flashing his back towards the camera. As for the caption, Ghosh wrote, "The 3rd season of #Abhay on @zee5 begins. Dark, crazy, twisted, Evil."

Backed by BP Singh under Fiction Factory Productions, Abhay 3, along with the 38-year-old also stars Nidhi Singh and Asha Negi in essential roles. The first season of the series was released in 2019 marking the digital debut of Kemmu. The web series revolves around officer Abhay Pratap Singh, an investigating officer with the mind of a criminal, who can go to any extent to solve a case. The first season comprised eight episodes and was released on the online streaming site, ZEE5.

The series has returned with season 2, Abhay 2 with Kemmu reprising the role of a protagonist. Ram Kapoor and Chunkey Pandey essayed the role of antagonists in the hit show. Its season 2, which was released in 2020, also featured Bidita Bag, Raghav Juyal, Indraneil Sengupta, and Asheema Vadaan.

Meanwhile, Kemmu, who is known for films like Go Goa Goa, the Golmaal series, and Kalank, was last seen in 2020's Lootcase. The actor will also be seen in Kanjoos Makkhichoos which is slated for the 2022 release. Directed by Vipul Mehta, Kanjoos Makhichoos shooting began on Ganesh Chathurthi. Besides Kemmu, the film also stars Piyush Mishra and Shweta Tripathi Sharma in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@kunalkemmu