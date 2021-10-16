Kunal Kemmu Wraps Up Kanjoos Makkhichoos, Reveals Character Name 'Jamuna Prasad Pandey'

Actor Kunal Kemmu has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Kanjoos Makkhichoos on Dussehra, October 15. The actor shared the update on social media on Saturday.

Directed by Vipul Mehta, Kanjoos Makhichoos went on floors on Ganesh Chathurthi, i.e September 10, and the last leg of their schedule was completed in Rishikesh on Friday. Besides Kunal, the film also stars Piyush Mishra and Shweta Tripathi Sharma in pivotal roles.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal posted a picture with the cast and crew of the film and wrote, "In and as KANJOOS MAKKHICHOOS!! We started the film on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chathurthi and completed it yesterday on DUSSEHRA. It’s been a fulfilling and enjoyable journey, I can’t wait for you guys to meet my character Jamuna Prasad Pandey and to share this warm funny, and endearing family film with you. See you soon at the movies #kanjoosmakhichoos #filmwrap"

Take a look:

Kanjoos Makhichoos co-star Shweta penned heart-felt note on film's wrap

On the other hand, Shweta also shared the same picture while announcing the wrap and wrote, "It’s a wrap for KANJOOS MAKKHICHOOS! Heartfelt full and smiles were a constant. Learnt a lot, felt a lot, laughed a lot Missing the Pandey family already can’t wait for you to meet them! Soon soon soon!!#KanjoosMakkhichoos #ArreMoriMaiya" Take a look:

Kunal had earlier dropped a hint on his upcoming project on Ganesh Chathurthi with a picture of him seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings. He had shared his excitement of starting something new as he considered the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi to begin shooting for his new project.

Sharing the picture, he had written, “What a great day to start something new seeking the blessings of Ganpati Bappa! Excited as I begin a new journey with a new character.. can’t wait to share this one with you guys. GANPATI BAPPA MORIYA #happyganeshchaturthi #somethingnew #moviemagic.”

Soon after, netizens had dropped best wishes to Kunal for his new project. "All the best Kunal. Keep rocking," a user commented. "Happy Ganesh Chathurthi Kunal. Best of luck," another user wrote.

More on Kunal Kemmu

Meanwhile, the Kalyug actor was last seen in the black comedy film Lootcase helmed by debutant director Rajesh Krishnan. who has also Bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, the film features Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal in lead roles, and Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles.

(Image:kunalkemmu/Instagram)