Kunal Kemmu Speaks About Telemarketing Calls: Says Longest He Indulged In Was 24 Minutes

Recently, Kunal Kemmu, who is currently enjoying the success of his film Lootcase, spoke with Bollywood Hungama. During the interview, the actor played a game, 'Last Times' where he revealed all his lasts. Talking about the same, Kunal shared that he has now stopped answering the telemarketing calls altogether. He further revealed that the longest time he had indulged in a telemarketing call is 24 minutes. Read ahead and take a look at the entire conversation of Kunal Kemmu.

Kunal reveals the last time he picked up a telemarketing call

Kunal Kemmu said that now these calls have been updated into automated versions so one can't even ask them to stop talking. He further shared that sometimes he has lots of fun with these tellers. He, at times, takes the telecallers on a fun ride. Kunal Kemmu also told the portal that as his identity is hidden, he sometimes adds up an accent and has fun with these telemarketing calls. He indulges them in different topics and conversations.

In the same interview, Kunal Kemmu was asked the last thing he Googled and why. To which the actor unsurely replied saying he Googled the meaning of some word. He also added that he keeps on searching lots of things on Google and they are mostly words. The next question asked to Kunal was about the last book he read. Kunal Kemmu shared that the last book he read was Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, however, he also told the portal that he hasn't finish the book yet. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind is written by the author Yuval Noah Harari.

Talking about the last movie he watched, the Golmaal 3 actor said that the last film he watched was Malang. He also added that he watches lots of TV shows. Malang is Kunal Kemmu's film released in February 2020 that features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in lead roles.

About Lootcase

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in Lootcase, a drama-comedy film released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on July 31, 2020. It is an entertainer that revolves around the story of a man whose life changes overnight which results in a bunch of surprising turn of events. Lootcase stars Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, and Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles.

