As Soha Ali Khan Turns 43, Hubby Kunal Kemmu And Sister Saba Send Her Heartfelt Wishes

It is a week of celebrations for Soha Ali Khan. From her daughter, Inaaya's birthday, and her friend, Neha Dhupia, giving birth to a baby, to her birthday, the actor has been celebrating back to back. Soha Ali Khan recently rang into her 43rd birthday. The actor received warm wishes from her husband, Kunal Kemmu, and elder sister Saba.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan celebrated the latter's birthday over a video call. Taking to Instagram, Kunal Kemmu shared a series of photos with Soha Ali Khan. The first picture had Soha Ali Khan's virtual birthday celebration. She held a party balloon in her hand. She wore a grey coloured baggy t-shirt and had some balloon decoration in the background. Kunal Kemmu also posed with a smile as he took a screenshot from the other side of the phone. The following photos had Kunal and Soha in loved-up poses. In the caption, the Go Goa Gone actor wrote, "Happy Birthday my sunshine."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu tied the knot after dating for a few years. The two met on the sets of their film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge in 2019. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in January 2015. In 2017, they welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

Saba Pataudi's wish for her baby sister

Saba also sent warm birthday wishes to her baby sister. Saba took to her Instagram to share some photos with Soha from Inaaya's birthday. She wrote, "HAAPPY Birthday ... my darling sister. May you always shine and I am SO proud of You! It doesn't matter what angle we get "right" ... I will always have your back! Love you." In her IG stories, Saba shared drawings of her and Soha made by Inaaya. Sharing the paintings, Saba wrote, "Inni art! Atleast she managed to make us look like sisters!! Though think Im def a promo for bhoot police!"

A few days ago, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated their daughter, Inaaya's fourth birthday. The couple threw a unicorn-themed party. Several friends and family members joined the couple in their celebration. Soha also shared a photo with Kunal and Inaaya. She wrote, "Four years ago from yesterday the world became a better place. Happy birthday."

