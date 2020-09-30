Kunal Kemmu's Latest Series 'Abhay 2' Streaming Now; Actor Says 'final Showdown Is Raging'

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu's web series Abhay 2 has been receiving some favourable responses from netizens for its performances and the gritty plotline. The actor recently treated fans with some good news and announced that the full season of the second installment is now steaming for his fans to watch. The actor shared the poster of the b show on Instagram which gives a glimpse of the entire star cast including Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey Asha Negi, Bidita Bag, and many more.

Kunal Kemmu's latest post about Abhay 2 series

While captioning the post, the Golmaal 3 actor wrote, “The final showdown is raging on #TheRoadToJustice. #Abhay2 it’s Streaming Now!.” As soon as the actor shared the post on the social media, scores of his fans were quick enough to hail the web show and asked the actor about the third season of the show. One of the users wrote that he had a great time watching the show and now they are eagerly waiting for the third season. Another user wrote that the twist, in the end, is such that the viewers are compelled to wait for the third season. A third user chimed in and wrote, “Loved it, bro, waiting or season 3.” Another follower of the actor echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Too good series to watch.”

Read: Kunal Kemmu Enjoys A Reunion With Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu; See Post Here

Read: Kunal Kemmu Shares Laid Back Picture, Fan Asks 'are You Lost Kunal Jaan?'

Meanwhile, Kunal had made his debut in the digital space with the crime web series, Abhay. The show was released in the year 2019 on the OTT streaming platform, Zee5, and was helmed by Ken Ghosh of Ishq Vishq and Fida fame. The show had eight episodes which had seen Kunal as SP Abhay Pratap Singh trying to battle a challenging case. The series had managed to strike a positive chord with the audience. The trailer of Abhay 2 had shown Kunal pitted against three menacing criminals. Out of all of them, Ram Kapoor's character is the most terrifying antagonist who has a personal vendetta against Abhay and raises trouble for him by keeping some school children hostage on their bus. Abhay has to crack some challenges given by Ram's character to save the lives of the children.

Read: Kunal Kemmu Compares OTT Platforms And IPL, Says It Offers 'level Playing Field'

Read: Kunal Kemmu Announces New Episodes Of Abhay 2, Says ‘time To Get Back On Road To Justice’

(Image credit: Kunal Kemmu/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.