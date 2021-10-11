Kusha Kapila Plays Squid Game's 'Red Light Green Light' In THIS Hilarious Video; Watch

Actor and social media sensation Kusha Kapila took to her Instagram account on Monday and shared a hilarious reel with Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan. She added a Squid Game twist to her all-new reel as the two made their fans and followers laugh after playing the deadly game from the show, Red Light Green Light. The Korean survival show recently became a crowd-favourite and has inspired several videos on the internet.

Kusha Kapila and Sara Ali Khan play Squid Game's Red Light Green Light

Kusha Kapila headed to Instagram on Monday to share a reel posted by the Love Aaj Kal actor, Sara Ali Khan. The duo recreated the popular game Red Light Green Light from the Netflix hit K-drama. In the reel, the two stars try to play the game that involves them running when a doll says "green light" and stopping when she says "red light", as they attempt to reach the finish line without getting eliminated, or killed.

In the reel, Kusha takes on a character as she says, "Hello, Sara ma'am, ek baar hello bol do Sara ma'am" (say hello once Sara ma'am). While Sara Ali Khan tried her best to remain still so as not to get eliminated, she finally gives in to Kusha's repeated request and joins her hands and bows down before the social media influencer. The video ends with Sara getting eliminated. The post was captioned, "If Sara Ali Khan was in Squid Game? 😂😂🔫 Her greeting style would be the same 💁🏻‍♀️🙏🏻"

In the reel, the duo can both be seen in denim jackets and white shoes. Kusha wore a bright red dress, while Sara paired the jacket with a casual white t-shirt and jeans. Fans and followers of the two quickly headed to the comments section of the post and flooded it with hearts and laughing emoticons. A netizen also mentioned that the video made their day.

Squid Game rose to fame soon after its release and became one of the most-watched shows in several countries. It is a survival game show, whose participants are economically disadvantaged and play a series of children's games to get their hands on a cash prize. The show stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, O Yeong-su and many more. The cast of the show recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

(Image: Instagram/@paulaferrarezefilho, @kushakapila)