'Laal Singh Chaddha' And 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Set To Clash At The Box Office

All the movie buffs are in for a delight towards the year-end as December will witness the release of the much-anticipated Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is pitted against Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Marvel movie is slated to release just a week before the Aamir Kahn starrer, leaving Khan's and Tom Holland fans in for a double treat. The great news was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who took to his Twitter account, announcing the tightly packed movie release schedule in December.

It's Aamir Khan Vs Tom Holland at the box office

In his tweet on August 24, the trade analyst mentioned, "DECEMBER GETS CROWDED... 'SPIDER-MAN' ARRIVES ON 17 DEC... December 2021 will be extra special for movie buffs... While #LaalSinghChaddha and #Pushpa will clash on #Christmas, #Marvel and #Sony have just revealed the release date of #SpiderManNoWayHome in #India: 17 Dec 2021[sic]". Along with these two movies, Allu Arjun's Pushpa is also premiering on the silver screen on Christmas.

The Bollywood actor was recently in Ladakh shooting for important scenes from the movie with Naga Chaitanya. Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home will star Tom Holland reprising his role as Peter Parker.

More about the Aamir Khan and Tom Holland starrers

Bollywood fans have been awaiting the release of their beloved star's comedy-drama, which will be helmed by Advait Chandan (of Secret Superstar fame). The movie is slated to be an adaptation of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump and stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles. It also marks Kareena and Aamir's collaboration after they last starred in Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots. The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. The movie was scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release but got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Spider-Man: No Way Home is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man, essayed by Tom Holland. The movie will witness Holland's character, Parker seeking out the help of Stephen Strange to help make his identity as Spider-Man a secret again, further leading to a dangerous alternative. Directed by Jon Watts, the movie stars Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, J B Smoove, Benedict Wong, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx. It is slated to release on December 17, 2021.

