'Laal Singh Chaddha': Naga Chaitanya Unveils His Look As Balaraju From Aamir Khan Starrer

South actor Naga Chaitanya is currently gearing up for his big Bollywood debut with the Aamir Khan starrer film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 and marks Aamir Khan's return to the big screens after a long hiatus of 4 years. Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to release in theatres on 11 August 2022.

As the release date of the grand project is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned in piquing fans' excitement levels. After unveiling Aamir Khan's look from the film, Laal Singh Chaddha's makers recently treated fans with Naga Chaitanya's character poster.

Naga Chaitanya's look from Laal Singh Chaddha out

Naga Chaitanya is all set to step into the shoes of an Army officer for Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor plays one of Aamir Khan’s closest friends, named Balaraju. On Wednesday, the makers of the film dropped a brand new poster that features Chaitanya dressed like a soldier with black ink smeared on his face. Sharing the poster, Aamir Khan Productions' official Instagram page captioned it as "Introducing Balaraju from Bodipalem... played by Chaitanya Akkineni! Love you our Yuva Samrat!" Naga Chaitanya also shared the same poster on his Instagram with the caption, "#laalsinghchaddha .. this one will stay with me forever. Thank you for Bala @aamirkhanproductions @advaitchandan"

Here, take a look:

More about Laal Singh Chaddha

The film has managed to create a significant buzz ever since it was announced. It is helmed by Advait Chandan and comes as the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which starred Tom Hanks, and Robin Wright in the lead roles. Apart from Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya, the film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, and more in pivotal roles. It has been bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures.

Image: instagram-@kareenakapoorkhan/@chayakkineni