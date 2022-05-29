The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) finale is finally here and fans were in for a surprise when Bollywood star Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha trailer premiered at the event. The film will see the actor reunite with Kareena Kapoor after their film 3 Idiots and fans can't wait to watch the film on the big screen on August 11, 2022.

Laal Singh Chaddha trailer unveiled at IPL finale

The IPL 2022 finale took place on May 29 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, in the midst of over 1,30,000 spectators. The stadium also welcomed several Bollywood stars including Aamir Khan, who was there for the premiere of his film Laal Singh Chaddha's trailer. The trailer gave fans a glimpse of Aamir Khan's character Laal and how he navigates through life while being different from others. His mother appears to be his pillar, who encourages him and loves him no matter what. The trailer gives a glimpse into his childhood as well, as it sees him struggling in school and in classes. However, he perseveres against all odds and wins races and even graduates, with his mother cheering him on. The trailer also shows him getting close to Kareena Kapoor's character in school, and the duo is later seen living happily ever after. Laal Singh also finds himself in the midst of some integral moments in history in the trailer, and fans can't wait to see what the film has in store for them.

Watch the Laal Singh Chaddha trailer here:

Experience the extraordinary journey of #LaalSinghChaddha, a simple man whose heart is filled with love, hope and warmth.#LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer out now! Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 11th Aug.https://t.co/yahghWFhJA — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) May 29, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha song Kahani

The makers of the film earlier piqued the interest of fans and followers as they released the film's first song titled Kahani. The song's meaningful lyrics took the audience on a journey and were crooned by Mohan Kannan. The track was composed by Pritam and its lyrics were penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Listen to Kahani here

Laal Singh Chaddha remake of Forrest Gump

Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic film Forrest Gump, which took the entertainment industry by storm on its arrival. The film was based on Hanks' character, who was a man with a low IQ and recounted the events of his life, including the times he found himself in the midst of important historical events. He is also seen going on a mission of finding his childhood sweetheart, played by Robin Wright in the film.

Image: Twitter/@AKPPL_Official