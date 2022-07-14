Controversial former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi has taken to social media and posted pictures with Sushmita Sen, announcing that they're a couple. Calling the actor and former Ms Universe his 'better half', Lalit Modi has shared a number of photos of them together and said that they've just completed a tour of the Maldives. On his return to London, Lalit Modi has said that he is looking forward to 'a new life'.

Lalit Modi posts several images with Sushmita Sen

Below are some of the photos and social media posts Lalit Modi has posted of them together:

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Sushmita Sen's images from Maldives & Sardinia

Previously, Sushmita Sen had taken to her official Instagram handle and post several images of her vacation in Maldives and Sardinia, with Lalit Modi posting his images alongside.

Lalit Modi has posted several images alongside Sushmita Sen

During the 2010 IPL season, Lalit Modi also attended a match along with Sushmita Sen. The match was played between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Deccan Chargers at Eden Gardens Stadium on April 01, 2010 in Kolkata.