Lalit Modi's 2013 Tweet Promising To 'always' Cheer For Sushmita Sen Goes Viral; See Here

Controversial former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi and Bollywood star Sushmita Sen have become the talk of the town as the former took to his social media account and announced that the duo are in a relationship. As the news took netizens by surprise, exchanges between them on Twitter from way back in 2013 have surfaced online.

In the tweets, Lalit Modi can be seen promising to 'always' cheer Sen on. Have a look at some of their exchanges on the micro-blogging site here.

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi tweets

Sushmita Sen also took to her Twitter account during an RCB vs MI match during the IPL in 2013 and asked her fans and followers which side they would be cheering for. She added a twist to her question as she wrote, "So then, who are u(you) all cheering for tonight??! :) MI..RCB..or Me?? Lol!!" Lalit Modi promptly responded, "You always".

The Aarya actor called it an 'excellent choice' and seemed to have missed Lalit saying 'always' as she asked, "only tonight???". She later noticed that he had said he would 'always' cheer for her and tweeted, "@LalitKModi apologies!! Missed the 'Always'...now happy!!!"

Have a look at their tweets here:

So then, who are u all cheering for tonight??! :) MI..RCB..or Me?? Lol!! :)) — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 27, 2013

You always 😋"@thesushmitasen: So then, who are u all cheering for tonight??! :) MI..RCB..or Me?? Lol!! :))" — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013

@LalitKModi Excellent choice!! :) but only tonight???!!! lol!!! :)) — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 27, 2013

Although it is unclear what the duo is speaking about, their friendship and close bond with each other are evident. It was on June 24, 2013 that Lalit Modi wished the former Ms Universe a 'safe trip' and replied, "Thank u Lalit!! :)) In your city..in transit!! Lots of love!!!" The couple also seems to have a special connection with the number 47, and are often seen addressing each other by the number. It is also important to note that Sen's Instagram handle has the number 47 in it. Her Instagram handle is 'sushmitasen47'.

@thesushmitasen safe trip 47 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) June 23, 2013

@LalitKModi thank u Lalit!! :)) In your city..in transit!! Lots of love!!! :)) — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) June 24, 2013

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship

The duo's relationship became official on July 14, when Lalit Modi shared a collection of dreamy pictures featuring the duo. He was 'over the moon' to be embarking on a 'new life' with Sen by his side. In the caption of his post, he clarified that the couple is not married 'yet' and is only dating. He wrote, "a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GOD'S GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER"

Image: Instagram/@lalitkmodi