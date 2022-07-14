Last Updated:

Lalit Modi's 2013 Tweet Promising To 'always' Cheer For Sushmita Sen Goes Viral; See Here

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen have become the talk of the town as the former took to his social media account and announced that the duo are in a relationship.

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
sushmita sen

Image: Instagram/@lalitkmodi


Controversial former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi and Bollywood star Sushmita Sen have become the talk of the town as the former took to his social media account and announced that the duo are in a relationship. As the news took netizens by surprise, exchanges between them on Twitter from way back in 2013 have surfaced online.

In the tweets, Lalit Modi can be seen promising to 'always' cheer Sen on. Have a look at some of their exchanges on the micro-blogging site here.

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi tweets

Sushmita Sen also took to her Twitter account during an RCB vs MI match during the IPL in 2013 and asked her fans and followers which side they would be cheering for. She added a twist to her question as she wrote, "So then, who are u(you) all cheering for tonight??! :) MI..RCB..or Me?? Lol!!" Lalit Modi promptly responded, "You always".

READ | Was Sushmita Sen talking about boyfriend Lalit Modi in latest post about 'being planted'?

The Aarya actor called it an 'excellent choice' and seemed to have missed Lalit saying 'always' as she asked, "only tonight???". She later noticed that he had said he would 'always' cheer for her and tweeted, "@LalitKModi apologies!! Missed the 'Always'...now happy!!!"

READ | Sushmita Sen dating Lalit Modi: Throwback to when ex-Miss Universe split with Rohman Shawl

Have a look at their tweets here:

Although it is unclear what the duo is speaking about, their friendship and close bond with each other are evident. It was on June 24, 2013 that Lalit Modi wished the former Ms Universe a 'safe trip' and replied, "Thank u Lalit!! :)) In your city..in transit!! Lots of love!!!" The couple also seems to have a special connection with the number 47, and are often seen addressing each other by the number. It is also important to note that Sen's Instagram handle has the number 47 in it. Her Instagram handle is 'sushmitasen47'.

READ | When Sushmita Sen was rumoured to be dating Lalit Modi in 2010

Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship

The duo's relationship became official on July 14, when Lalit Modi shared a collection of dreamy pictures featuring the duo. He was 'over the moon' to be embarking on a 'new life' with Sen by his side. In the caption of his post, he clarified that the couple is not married 'yet' and is only dating. He wrote, "a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GOD'S GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER"

READ | Who is Lalit Modi? Former IPL commissioner makes relationship with Sushmita Sen official
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lalit Modi (@lalitkmodi)

Image: Instagram/@lalitkmodi

READ | Sushmita Sen & boyfriend Lalit Modi go way back: Check these throwbacks of the new couple
First Published:
COMMENT