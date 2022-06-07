Lara Dutta Shares Unseen Pics With Her 'gorgeous Man' Mahesh Bhupathi On His 48th Birthday

On Tuesday, former Miss Universe and actor, Lara Dutta, took to her social media space and shared a series of pictures with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi as she marked the latter's 48th birthday. Soon after the post came into notice, wishes started pouring in from the couple's fans as well as celebrities in the comment section.

Lara Dutta Dutta pens a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband Mahesh Bhupathi

Sharing some unseen pictures on her Instagram handle, Lara simply wrote in the caption, "Through it all baby, through it all. Happy birthday my gorgeous man. #mostest #happybirthday."

While the first pic saw Lara and Bhupathi sharing a warm hug, the second one saw the Indian former doubles world No. 1 tennis player working on his laptop with his daughter Saira leaning on his lap. The other pictures seem to be from their vacation as Saira could be seen all decked up for scuba diving with her dada, while one of the pics saw the Partner actor and Mahesh smiling for a cute selfie.

Celebs and fans pour in their wishes for Mahesh Bhupathi

Mahesh and Lara's industry friends wished the former on his special day and the comment section is proof of it. Celina Jaitly wrote, "Happy Birthday Hesh have a good one," while Suchi Pillai commented, "God bless may you both always be happy like this happy bday Ace @mbhupathi proud to be Ur friend," and Tisca Chopra wrote, "Happy b’day Hesh!!"

Fans also dropped heartfelt wishes for Mahesh Bhupathi as one wrote, "U(You) Look Gorgeous & have a heart of Gold proud of you," another fan commented, "@mbhupathi happy birthday legend you are the rockstar & inspiration to all. Have a great successful full year with lots of happiness", while many dropped hearts to the post.

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi tied the knot on February 16, 2011. Their first child together, daughter Saira Bhupathi, was born on January 20, 2012. In terms of the professional front, Lara was last seen in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Raghubir Yadav, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh. She essayed the character of one of Shah’s four daughters in the web series.

Image: Instagram/@larabhupathi