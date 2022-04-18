Priyanka Chopra Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Lara Dutta, Shares Pictures From Pageant Days

Actors Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta share a deep bond and have known each other for over two decades The two actors have been friends ever since their pageant days and kickstarted their acting careers after winning two celebrated beauty pageants in the year 2000. As Lara Dutta rang into her 44th birthday on April 16, Priyanka Chopra penned a sweet note a day later for her actor friend.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra penned a sweet wish for Lara Dutta on her birthday. While Priyanka seemingly got a bit late in wishing the actor, she shared some unseen pictures from their beauty pageant days to wish her friend. In the story, the first picture saw the two of them posing for a picture while wearing some heavy jewellery while in the last picture, both Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra wore their respective crowns. Sharing the photos, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Happy Birthday Lara Paji!". "Wishing you the best in everything! Lots of love," she added.

Both Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta kickstarted their careers by participating in beauty pageants at an early age. Priyanka Chopra brought home the Miss World crown in 2000. The same year, Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe beauty pageant. Lara Dutta became the second Indian woman to win the Miss Universe pageant after Sushmita Sen.

Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta cherish their 21 years old friendship

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta have often opened up about their friendship, which has lasted for over two decades. Back in September 2021, Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra had a small get-together in London. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to share a cute picture with Lara Dutta and her daughter Saira. In the photo, Priyanka Chopra could be seen wearing a mustard coloured outfit while Lara Dutta kept it simple in a striped shirt.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka Chopra mentioned how she and Lara Dutta have been friends for 21 years. She wrote, "21 years and counting.. friendships that can pick up at any given time… @larabhupathi and her most shining star." The Matrix star further penned praise for Saira and wrote, "Saira you’re definitely your mum's daughter. Adore you. So much love for these ladies. And so many memories. Also Missed you #Pradeepguha."

Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra