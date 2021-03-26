Lata Mangeshkar Pens Heartwarming Note For Sister Asha Bhosle On Maharashtra Bhushan Award

Asha Bhosle added another feather to her hat as she was felicitated with the Maharashtra Bhushan award, the state government''s highest honour. The legendary singer, who has won awards and honours galore in her glittering career of over decades, was extremely delighted about the honour. Also happy was her sister, legendary singer herself Lata Mangeshkar, who showered her best wishes and blessings to the legend.

Lata Mangeshkar wishes Asha Bhosle for state honour

Taking to Twitter, Lata Mangeshkar wrote in Marathi, “My sister Asha Bhosle has been honoured with the prestigious Maharashtra Bhushan award. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and I give my blessings to her.”

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar herself had been awarded the honour in 1997.

The announcement of the award was made by the Maharashtra government on Thursday. The Piya Tu Ab To Aaja singer, who has known numerous honours like multiple National Awards and for Padma Vibhushan under her belt, shared her pride upon winning the award. She was seen celebrating with her granddaughter Zaini.

Just got the news of being bestowed the Maharashtra State highest honour to a civilian - Maharashtra Bhushan Puraskar. And no better people to enjoy it with than with your own. @ZanaiBhosle Thank you all for your love and blessings. Jai Maharashtra ðŸ™ðŸ¼ Jai Hind ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ pic.twitter.com/7fODtVxYPl — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) March 25, 2021

Bhosle stated that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had personally informed her about the award.

"I thank him that he thought of choosing me for this award," she was quoted as saying by PTI. "People of Maharashtra have loved me a lot and have treated me as part of their family over these many years," she said.

She also had an interesting answer on being in her mid-80s at the moment, "Age is just a number. I feel I am as old as my mind."

(With PTI inputs)