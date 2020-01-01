Lauren Gottlieb Reveals Details About Her Battle With Depression

American dancer and actor Lauren Gottlieb recently opened about her battle with depression, being addicted to alcohol and drugs. In an exclusive chat with an online news portal, the ABCD actor revealed that she had been suffering from anxiety issues since the age of fifteen. She made a shocking revelation about how did the ‘best dancer’ term gets to her. Lauren feared failures and underwent the phase of self-abandonment.

In the interview, Lauren Gottlieb detailed on how the situation is not just about her. Many times, people do not feel good within yet go outdoors with a smile for their job. She told that a few months earlier she went to the United States where her friend took her to a seminar. Lauren had to address a few people while having her mask on. All of a sudden, she broke into tears and at the same time mask came out. The ABCD actor felt more like herself in front of more than 400-500 people. She recounted that she had felt ‘ugly’ and ‘vulnerable’. She thought nobody would talk to her, yet people came and appreciated her.

The ace dancer also told that she was in a position to talk about her mental health because she has learned to let it go. She revealed how she has come to a position where she had let go off trauma. People were all born free and then life conditioned them, which she thought was unfair. They were conditioned by their family and society according to their understanding of life. Soon, one tightened up.

Lauren also talked about herself seeking solace in alcoholism and prescribed drugs to stay happy. She expounded how difficult her struggle was. She just thought that doing something external would make her feel good inside, which turned out to be untrue according to her. She said how she ended up consuming alcohol and prescribed drugs, thinking that she did not need them.

