Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Shares THESE Similarities With Prabhudheva's ABCD

The much-anticipated third installment of the ABCD, Street Dancer 3D's trailer was recently released by the makers of the film. Just after a few hours from the trailer release, it was trending on YouTube with more than 6 million views in less than 7 hours from its release. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and Pradhudheva in the lead roles. Prabhudheva has been a constant member of the cast since the first installment in the series titled Any Body Can Dance (ABCD). Varun and Shraddha too were the lead roles in the second installment of the film. and continue to be the lead actors is Street Dancer 3D. Hence, here are some of the similarities from ABCD that reflected in Steet Dancer 3D's trailer:

1) Dance face-offs

As the film itself revolves around dancing, it is obvious that one would get to see a couple of dance numbers in the film. But along with dance numbers, from what could be seen in the trailer of Street Dancer 3D, the movie too might have several dance face-offs to offer like its first installment.

2) Prabhudeva's dance moves

Prabhudheva has been a part of the franchise since the first installment of the film. Prabhudheva is known for his dance moves and the trailer of Street dancer itself gives the audience a glimpse to gauge that film will be packed will Prabhudheva's dance numbers.

3) Helmed by Remo D'Souza

Not just Street Dancer 3D but all the three installments of the movie are directed by the iconic choreographer-director Remo D'Souza.

Check out the trailers of all both the movies to spot some more similarities here:

