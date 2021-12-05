'Lehra Do' Song Teaser: Ranveer Singh Fights All Odds To 'keep Tricolour Flying High'

As movie lovers await the release of Ranveer Singh starrer 83, the actor on Sunday shared the teaser of the movie's upcoming song, Lehra Do, which will release on Monday. In the teaser, the characters in the film can be seen going through a range of emotions and is likely to touch the viewers as well. The actor captioned the post, "Keep the tricolour flying high." The movie is scheduled to hit the big screen on December 24 this year.

Ranveer Singh shares teaser of song from 83 movie

The actor shared a glimpse of the song ahead of its release and got his fans excited. A cricket match is seen in progress and fans in the stadium are at the edge of their seats. The teaser also shows a small glimpse of Deepika Padukone, who will play Ranveer Singh's on-screen wife, Romi Dev (Kapil Dev's wife). Fans can expect an emotional and patriotic number to be out on December 6.

The upcoming film will chronicle the memorable 1983 World Cup, where Kapil Dev, whose role will be played by Ranveer Singh, led his team to victory. The film will be directed by Kabir Khan and will also star Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem and others in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film also became the most viewed Bollywood trailer in 24 hours and netizens cannot wait for the film's release on December 24, 2021.

Watch the 83 trailer here:

After the recent release of the trailer, Singh penned down a note of thanks and mentioned that 83 was not only a film to him. He called it a 'glorious tribute to that moment in Indian history that changed it all'. He wrote, "It's about the great achievement of the Indian cricket team of 1983 -- 'Kapil's Devils'! These men are legends and it's an honour to be a part of the cinematic telling of their iconic story on the big screen. Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous and loving messages! Kaptaan Kabir Khan, it's everything you dreamed of! Take a bow!"



Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh