'Let Them Study, I Will Provide Tractor': Sonu Sood After He Sees Girls Ploughing Field

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Sunday helped two girls from Chittoor district after he saw them ploughing fields with their father. Due to COVID-19, people lost their employment and income. Farmers have no money for agriculture and Nageswara Rao is one such farmer from Rajuvaripalle village, Madanapalle Mandal in Chittoor district. He has no money to hire a tractor or oxen. So, his family joined in and started cultivation on their own. While the daughters, Vennela and Chandana pulled the plough, Nageswara Rao and his wife sowed the seeds.

The video of girls pulling the plough like oxen became viral on social media and caught the attention of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. In the first tweet, Sood announced that he will send a pair of ox to help but later said that the girls need to focus on their studies and will send a tractor instead.

This family doesn’t deserve a pair of ox ðŸ‚..

They deserve a Tractor.

So sending you one.

By evening a tractor will be ploughing your fields ðŸ™

Stay blessed â£ï¸ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ @Karan_Gilhotra #sonalikatractors https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

Tomorrow morning he will have a pair of ox ðŸ‚ to plough the fields. Let the girls focus on their education.. à¤•à¤² à¤¸à¥à¤¬à¤¹ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¦à¥‹ à¤¬à¥ˆà¤² à¤‡à¤¸à¤•à¥‡ à¤–à¥‡à¤¤ à¤œà¥‹à¤¤à¥‡à¤‚à¤—à¥‡. à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥‡ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¤¾ à¤—à¥Œà¤°à¤µ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤Protect them. ðŸ™ https://t.co/oWAbJIB1jD — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 26, 2020

Vennela, the elder daughter said, "We were residing in Madanapalli for the last 15 years and had a tea stall there. After the lockdown was implemented, we closed our stall and stayed in our residence for a month. With little money left, we returned to our native village in Rajuvaripalle. But we did not have enough money to hire tractors to cultivate the land. So, we started helping our father."

Terrible! Tomato farmer in Madanapalle, #Chittoor dt, forced to use his daughters for ploughing as he doesn't have money to rent bulls. He suffered huge losses last time due to #coronavirus pandemic. With no cash in hand, he begins Kharif season on a sombre note. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/p4Tqz0eD9I — krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) July 25, 2020

Lalita, the mother of the girls, said, "Our business was hampered due to the lockdown. After one month of lockdown, all our resources were exhausted. So, we returned to our native village. As there are good rains this year, we started agriculture work. But we have no money to rent a tractor. The rent of the tractor is Rs 1,500 per hour. So, we decided to do the work on our own. I, along with my husband and daughters, are together performing the tasks."

Andhra Pradesh: Actor Sonu Sood provides a tractor to the two girls who were seen in a viral video ploughing a farm in Chittoor with a yoke on their shoulders. https://t.co/6zdlVfud3c pic.twitter.com/GNd0tdkKIw — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

(with inputs from ANI)

