'Let Them Study, I Will Provide Tractor': Sonu Sood After He Sees Girls Ploughing Field

In the first tweet, Sood announced that he will send a pair of ox to help but later said that the girls need to focus on their studies and will send a tractor

Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood on Sunday helped two girls from Chittoor district after he saw them ploughing fields with their father.  Due to COVID-19, people lost their employment and income. Farmers have no money for agriculture and Nageswara Rao is one such farmer from Rajuvaripalle village, Madanapalle Mandal in Chittoor district. He has no money to hire a tractor or oxen. So, his family joined in and started cultivation on their own. While the daughters, Vennela and Chandana pulled the plough, Nageswara Rao and his wife sowed the seeds.

The video of girls pulling the plough like oxen became viral on social media and caught the attention of  Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. In the first tweet, Sood announced that he will send a pair of ox to help but later said that the girls need to focus on their studies and will send a tractor instead.

Vennela, the elder daughter said, "We were residing in Madanapalli for the last 15 years and had a tea stall there. After the lockdown was implemented, we closed our stall and stayed in our residence for a month. With little money left, we returned to our native village in Rajuvaripalle. But we did not have enough money to hire tractors to cultivate the land. So, we started helping our father."

Lalita, the mother of the girls, said, "Our business was hampered due to the lockdown. After one month of lockdown, all our resources were exhausted. So, we returned to our native village. As there are good rains this year, we started agriculture work. But we have no money to rent a tractor. The rent of the tractor is Rs 1,500 per hour. So, we decided to do the work on our own. I, along with my husband and daughters, are together performing the tasks."

(with inputs from ANI)

 

 

