Sonu Sood Arranges Flight For Students In Kyrgyzstan, Says 'India Set To Welcome You'

Sonu Sood has been labeled a 'messiah for migrants' since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in India as he has left no stones unturned in assisting the distressed daily wage earners across the country. Not only the migrant laborers but also students stranded away from their hometowns have found a savior in Sonu Sood. His noble endeavors have been lauded by celebrated personalities across the country.

The 46-year-old actor has been updating details of his work on his social media account and has revealed that he will be arranging for a flight from Bishkek in Kyrgystan to New Delhi on Monday, July 27. Sood has previously helped students stuck at Kyrgystan by arranging flights to Varanasi and Vizag on different days.

Dear students of Kyrgyzstan, Your flight @flyspicejet from Bishkek - Delhi for 27 July➡️ 2 PM is the departure from Bishkek and 5PM is the arrival at Delhi..sending the link to you guys now so please send me your details asap .India is all set to welcome you all. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 25, 2020

Sonu had started his mission to send migrants home during the lockdown by arranging numerous buses in March. Later, as trains and flights resumed, he sent multiple sets of people home through these modes of travel. He also donated 25,000 face shields to Maharashtra Police recently, apart from launching a platform for migrants to search jobs.

Training school with Pune's 'Warrior Aajji'

Earlier this week, the Dabangg actor also expressed his desire to open a training school especially for women where they could learn skills of self-defense from Pune's Smt. Shanta Balu Pawar, the 85-year-old lady whose video had gone viral on social media recently. Sonu, impressed by the woman's awe-inspiring skills with a bamboo stick, had tweeted asking for the old lady's contact details.

Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques . https://t.co/Z8IJp1XaEV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2020

In the incredible video shared online, the woman clad in a purple saree could be seen juggling a bamboo stick as she performed awe-inspiring tricks to entertain people and earn some money. While the pandemic has posed several challenges for the daily wage workers, people like “Warrior Aajji”, as she is now called by netizens, have resort to tackle the financial constraints by putting their skills to work. The woman has been lauded by the internet users, as people called her iconic lady, brave and paid respect to her “never giving up” spirit online.

