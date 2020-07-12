'Let's Have Faith On God And His Justice': Sushant Singh's Sister Shweta's Message To Fans

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Sunday took to her Facebook post and thanked the actor's fans for the love and support showered on his family in the difficult times. She wrote, "I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the kind of love and support you guys have shown."

"I can’t thank you guys enough for giving our family strength & caring for us during this difficult time. Let’s have faith on God and his justice.... keep praying," Shweta added.

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is about to complete a month, and there have been numerous events surrounding the tragedy that also became a talking point. Not just netizens, even celebrities, and politicians have been scrutinizing the details of the death by hanging to point out foul play and demanding a CBI investigation.

Farah Khan shares glimpse of Sushant's hardwork & talent in making of 'Dil Bechara', Watch

Mumbai Police has recorded the statements of over 25 persons in the investigation of Sushant’s case. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra have been among the celebrities to record their statement. The police, however, has ruled out foul play and citing the post-mortem report, termed the death reason as ‘asphyxia due to hanging.’

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' will release posthumously on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film marks the debut of model Sanjana Sanghi in a leading role. It is an adaptation of John Green’s popular novel, 'The Fault In Our Stars'.

