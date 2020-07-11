Farah Khan Shares Glimpse Of Sushant's Hardwork & Talent In Making Of 'Dil Bechara', Watch

Memories of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput will continue to live through his fans and followers on social media who have been sharing unseen pictures and videos of the actor since his tragic death earlier last month. After the trailer launch of Sushant's last film Dil Bechara, his fans have been even more emotional and have expressed themselves through comments. Adding to the memories from her work with Sushant in Dil Bechara, director-choreographer Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared the making of the video for 'Dil Bechara' title track.

In the BTS video from the sets of the film, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen rehearsing for the 'one shot song' with enthusiasm and dedication. He can also be seen laughing with Farah Khan along with other antics on the sets. The Main Hoon Na director has captioned the post, "Sometimes we can’t let go of memories, becoz they r constant reminders of a great Story that we never expected to end..a glimpse of the hard work n talent of Sushant Singh Rajput"

She expressed gratitude to the late actor for the love that netizens have been pouring on the song since its release on Friday. Farah wrote, "Mukesh Chhabra n i thank you for the love this song is garnering.."

The track 'Dil Bechara' is sung by AR Rahman and is about the tragedy of the ‘friend zone’. While Sushant has confessed his love for a girl, she merely ‘likes’ him and doesn’t miss him when he is not around.

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra revealed that it was the ‘last song that Sushant ever shot for’. He said, “Farah Khan choreographed it and she rehearsed the song with Sushant for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. That’s it. Just one shot. The song picturization is deceptively simple and Sushant who was a very good dancer, made it look effortless.”

About the film

Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput's final film, will release posthumously on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24. The film marks the debut of model Sanjana Sanghi in a leading role. It is an adaptation of John Green’s popular novel, 'The Fault In Our Stars'.

