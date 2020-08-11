Liam Hemsworth Shares Glimpse Of His Fun Weekend In Australia With Brother Chris; See Post

Liam Hemsworth recently uploaded a post on Instagram featuring his weekend fun in Australia with his brother Chris Hemsworth and his family. The actor uploaded a couple of snaps of nature and also added a video of him surfing on the sand dunes. Take a look at his post and the comments it gained as well.

Liam Hemsworth's Post

Liam Hemsworth recently uploaded 3 pictures and one video on his Instagram profile. The post featured snapshots of all the activities Liam and his brother did on their weekend. In the first snap, fans can see a brilliant picture of the skies. The entire picture is orange and features cirrocumulus clouds. The picture also features some mountains.

In the next snap, fans can see Liam and Chris along with their friends and family fishing near the beach. The picture is highly exposed and features blue skies, cirrocumulus clouds and the ocean. A few people can be spotted with a fish rod in their hands as well.

The next snap features a friend of Liam's standing in the water. This picture resembles the second one and has similar characteristics. Liam's friend looks happy.

The last upload features a video of Liam surfing on sand dunes. The video is being filmed by his brother Chris Hemsworth. Fans can see Liam surfing down the sand dunes and he eventually ends up falling down and hurting himself a bit. Fans can then see Chris' kids running and climbing on top of Liam. The video has lots of sounds of laughter and joy in it.

Liam also wrote down a small caption mentioning his fun weekend. He also added that he was better at sand dune surfing than his brother. Liam wrote - Cheers @australia ! What a weekend! My attempt at surfing down the sand dune was definitely better than @chrishemsworth (emoji)

Many fans and celebs commented on the post. A few of the celebs were Rebel Wilson, Jack Freestone and a few more. Take a look at the comments:

Pic Credit: Liam Hemsworth's Instagram

In terms of his current work, Liam Hemsworth currently appears on the horror TV series, Most Dangerous Game, for Quibi. He plays the lead role as a terminally ill man on the show.

Promo Pic Credit: Liam Hemsworth's Instagram

