Lisa Haydon Flaunts Her Tan After Her Hike In Hong Kong With Friends; See Pictures

Bollywood actor Lisa Haydon who spends her year travelling between Hong Kong, India, and London took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures from her recent adventure. After giving a glimpse of her surfing days, Lisa went on a hike with her friends in Hong Kong.

Sharing a few pictures from the mountain, Lisa also showed the tan and wrote, 'It's not even summer yet'. Talking about the Coronavirus situation, Hong Kong has seen no local transmissions of the coronavirus for 16 consecutive days, and its total COVID-19 cases stand at just over 1,000, with four reported deaths. Take a look —

Coronavirus situation in Hong Kong

Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday said that Hong Kong’s social-distancing measures will remain in place for two more weeks, until May 21. And the government is going to give a free, reusable face mask to every one of Hong Kong's more than 7 million residents to stop the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

About Lisa Haydon

In February, Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani were blessed with a second child, a baby boy. The actor announced the news on Instagram by sharing an adorable photograph of her two sons, Leo and Zack as ‘brothers.’

