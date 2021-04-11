Lisa Haydon 'nervous' About Welcoming Another Baby, Says 'worried About Leo's Emotions'

Lisa Haydon who is expecting her third child, a baby girl, with her husband Dino Lalvani on Sunday said she was 'nervous'. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Lisa wrote that she is worried about her younger son Leo's 'little emotions' before she welcomes her third child.

"Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he’s yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks," Lisa wrote.

"On another note, so thankful the beaches in Hong Kong have opened after endless months of lockdowns. They are truly more magical and cleaner than I’ve ever seen them. April is my favourite beach month here - the water is still crisp, the sun not too hot and the beaches not yet super crowded. Love that this year Leo gets to share the beach with us. He already loves the water. Maybe he’ll be an early swimmer," Haydon added.

The couple is already parents to sons, Zack and Leo and Lisa keeps sharing glimpses of her whereabouts with them. On January 25, her son turned 1-year-old and she gave a sneak peek into his beautiful celebration on her lawn. She went on to call him her "sweet boy" and added that he's a "natural-born leader", already living up to his name. She continued that he's her "baby lionheart". "You already show so much determination and have certainly come on a very special mission and we promise to do everything we can to help you. Born for such a time as this. We love you so much," she penned in her note.

On the work front, Lisa was last seen on the big screen in romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Fawad Khan, among others. The movie garnered mixed reviews from fans and critics alike, whereas the songs remain popular even today. Haydon also hosted the reality show Top Model India in 2018.