Lisa Haydon Shares 'last' Picture Of Her Fully-grown Baby Bump In Bodycon Outfit

Bollywood actor and model Lisa Haydon, on Wednesday, took to her social media handle and shared a self-portrait, in which she can be seen embracing her fully-grown baby bump. Interestingly, in the photo, she can be seen supporting a green-colour body-hugging dress while styling her hair into a messy bun. Instagramming her latest picture entry, the actor wrote, "Last one", along with a relieved-face emoticon.

Lisa Haydon's Last picture with fully-grown baby-bump:

Within a couple of hours, the picture managed to garner more than 100k double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a handful of Instagram verified accounts and contemporaries of the actor took to the comments section and showered love on her. A verified Instagram user exclaimed, "Uff Lisa", with a fire emoticon, another asserted, "Noo! keep going ", along with a heart-eye emoji. Meanwhile, popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta dropped a compliment, which read, "So beautiful Lisa", along with three red-heart emoticons.

Interestingly, in her previous post, which was shared on the same day, the mom-to-be had written a brief caption for the same dress. Interestingly, that picture post also featured her son Leo. In a detailed caption, Lisa explained that it took three pregnancies to figure out how to dress her baby bump. The picture post went viral within a few hours and received an overwhelming response from Haydon's 1.4M Insta fam.

"Some might say I don’t wear much when I’m pregnant and that is also true. I have subscribed to “if nothing fits don’t wear it”, in the past. However, after 4 consecutive years of shape shifting and, this most likely to be my last pregnancy, I thought to talk about what’s worked for me", read an excerpt from the Housefull 3 actor's caption. She further added that this bodycon dress is the one she wears mostly on evenings when she has to go out for some occasion. Adding more to her caption, Lisa wrote that she has mostly worn outfits that would work with and without a bump so that she can use the outfits for a long period of time.

Lisa Haydon, who is pregnant with her third child, married Dino Lalvani in 2016. They welcomed their first son Zack in 2017. Their son Leo was born in February 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.