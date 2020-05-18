Lisa Haydon Throws Spider-Man Themed Party For Son Zack's 3rd Birthday In Hong Kong

Lisa Haydon celebrated her son Zack's third birthday in Hong Kong with a special Spider-Man themed party. Keeping social distancing in mind, Lisa Haydon along with husband Dino Lalvani hosted a small party for their son Zack.

Lisa's younger son Leo, attended his first party and the actor shared some beautiful pictures from their special day. Haydon took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "He wished for Spider-Man to come and play with him and a few friends. We had a small party keeping social distancing in mind."

Haydon shared a few pictures of special homemade number '3' cake and wrote, "Anyone want a tutorial on how to make a number ‘3’ cake?"

Haydon talks about Coronavirus relaxations in Hong Kong

Haydon in her Instagram post spoke how she is spending her time amid Coronavirus pandemic in Hong Kong. She said, “The way the ppl here in Hk handled this virus from the get go was commendable. A very militant approach to wearing masks, social distancing, SANITIZER etc... But, What I’ve learned in these passed months is - it doesn’t take a lot, or cost a lot to be happy. We’ve had the pleasure of some quality family time, lots of home baking and cooking, mountain walks on Occassion, catching up on movies , sleep, and plenty of conversations with each other. It’s been a break from the craziness of life and it’s many professional and social obligations. A time to rest, and recoup.. in fact I wish I would learn to take breaks like this without it being enforced in this unfortunate way.”

