Lisa Haydon Celebrates Mother's Day With Breakfast In Bed, Little Gifts & Cards; See Pics

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star Lisa Haydon is currently under lockdown with her husband Dino Lalvani and her sons, Zack and Leo at her house in Hong Kong. She has, however, kept her social media game on point throught the lockdown to give her fans a glimpse into her life as well as to share throwback posts on various occasions. On Mother's Day too, Lisa Haydon had posted stories through her Instagram handle with adorable and heartwarming pictures that read like an album of the wonderful way she spent the Sunday.

Lisa shared pictures of a 'most treasured card', 'breakfast in bed' and 'precious gifts', all of which was bestowed on her to pamper her on Mother's Day. She also shared a throwback picture of her own mother Anna Haydon posing while sitting on top of a car.

Have a look:

Lisa had also recently hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session through her Instagram stories and indulged her fans and followers by answering different questions ranging from her fitness schedule to her kids. Keeping her answers precise, short, and yet detailed, Lisa addressed a variety of questions. The actor who recently delivered her second baby confessed that the lockdown has been the perfect 'breastfeeding lifestyle' as it takes a lot of peace, calm and support.

About Lisa Haydon

In February, Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani were blessed with a second child, a baby boy. The actor announced the news on Instagram by sharing an adorable photograph of her two sons, Leo and Zack as ‘brothers.’

