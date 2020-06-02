Lisa Ray, Shibani Dandekar And Other Celebs Support 'Black Out Tuesday'

Following the death of George Floyd, people in the US have taken to the streets to protest in support of the victim. Not only celebrities but a lot of companies and corporate giants are also coming forward in support of the Black community. Amid all of this, the Hollywood music industry announced a Black Out Tuesday on June 2 to stand in support of the protestors and to condemn the death of Floyd due to the alleged actions of the Minneapolis Police Department. A few celebrities from Bollywood have also joined the blackout.

Lisa Ray, Shibani Dandekar, and other celebrities join Black Out Tuesday

Lisa Ray

Lisa Ray took to her social media to post a blacked-out image. Showing her support to the black community, she shared a quote in her caption. Ray also used hashtags Black Lives Matter and Say No to Racism. She wrote in caption, "We wear the mask that grins and lies It hides our cheeks and shades our eyes This debt we pay to human guile With torn and bleeding hearts we smile - Simeon Marsalis'. [sic]

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar took to her social media to share a series of images for the Black Out Tuesday. First, she shared a blacked-out image with the words 'Black Lives Matter' barely visible on it. Next, she posted an all-black image and stood in support of the BlackOut Movement. Lastly, driving some attention to the situation in the country, Dandekar posted another blackout image, similar to the first one, with the words 'Migrant Lives Matter'.

Gabriella Demetriades

Gabriella Demetriades also took to her social media to post a blacked-out image on her Instagram. She stood in solidarity with the black community. The model added no caption for the post and let the image speak for itself.

Isabella Kaif

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabella Kaif also took to her social media to show her support. She posted a similar backed out image as the others to stand in solidarity with the community. She wrote in her caption, "Standing with you 🖤 @blklivesmatter #blacklivesmatter". [sic]

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson also took to her social media to share a blank image. The actor did not add any caption for the image and stood silently in support of the movement. She simply used the hashtag, Black Out Tuesday for the picture.

What is BlackOut?

The Blackout announced by the music industry in Hollywood is asking for a day where the show must be paused. The organisers of the event requested businesses and companies not to conduct business as usual on this day and asked them to pause and think about how to support the Black community. The companies and artists are to observe a silent protest on June 2.

